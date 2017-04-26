Canterbury Police arrest two men, two women for alleged online drug dealing

A six month investigation by Canterbury Police into online drug dealing has ended this week with the arrests of two women and two men.

The Canterbury Organised Crime Unit today reported that the now terminated Operation Smoke undertook three search warrants in which a firearm, methamphetamine, cannabis and cash were recovered.

Two men and two women have been arrested and charged with a variety of offences including dealing in Class A, B and C controlled drugs, from the investigation.

Detective Brad Greenstreet applauded the outcome of the investigation, having "disrupted a significant drug supply network in Canterbury".

"We can expect to see a reduction in the harm caused to our community through drug use and associated crime," he said.

"The fact that this supply network was operating online shows one of the ways drug supply is becoming more sophisticated and as an organisation we must adapt to this.