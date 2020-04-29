TODAY |

Canterbury Museum needs help identifying people in century worth of photographs

Source:  1 NEWS

A Canterbury museum is asking Kiwis for their help with identifying thousands of unknown people featured in a historical photography collection.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Nearly 80,000 photos are raising eyebrows at the museum. Source: 1 NEWS

A project to catalogue the images is underway, but there’s more than a century of photos to sort.

The vast collection comes from the country’s longest-running photography studio, Standish and Preece, founded in Christchurch in 1885.

The negative and images have been donated to Canterbury museum, showcasing a century of a city and its evolving social history.

Watch the full story in the video above. 

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:39
Recently redundant Northlander fights to use KiwiSaver to pay off mortgage
2
Irrfan Khan, of Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi, dies
3
'My two-year-old son was confused' - Auckland couple turned away from beach by iwi
4
Over 700 complaints around businesses flouting lockdown rules after takeaways return
5
Rare condition in children across Europe may be linked to Covid-19
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:59

Concern for vulnerable children after dramatic drop in reports to Oranga Tamariki
01:48

Small crowds for early childcare centres reopening under Level 3
03:53

Not closing borders early 'squandered our major advantage' - expert
03:26

Over 700 complaints around businesses flouting lockdown rules after takeaways return