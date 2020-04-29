Canterbury Museum needs help identifying people in century worth of photographs

A Canterbury museum is asking Kiwis for their help with identifying thousands of unknown people featured in a historical photography collection.

A project to catalogue the images is underway, but there’s more than a century of photos to sort.

The vast collection comes from the country’s longest-running photography studio, Standish and Preece, founded in Christchurch in 1885.

The negative and images have been donated to Canterbury museum, showcasing a century of a city and its evolving social history.