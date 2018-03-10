Canister believed to contain phosphorus sparks emergency response on Coromandel beach

A canister apparently containing the chemical phosphorus has washed ashore on the Coromandel Peninsula, prompting an emergency response.

A canister apparently containing phosphorus has washed ashore on the Coromandel Peninsula. Source: Supplied

Police say emergency services were notified about the object at Shelly Bay, Bowentown, just after 3pm today.

The area is cordoned off.

The Defence Force's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has been notified.

Police say there is no immediate danger to the public, but people are being asked to stay away from the scene.