Can you sing? Have you got the moves? Parris Goebel looking for talent for Dubai show

Kiwi choreographer tot he stars Parris Goebel is on the hunt for talented youths to join her at Expo 2020 in Dubai.

The woman behind Justin Bieber's Sorry music video and the choreography for Sam Smith’s How Do You Sleep? is now giving New Zealand youngsters the opportunity to showcase their talents at "the world's greatest show".

As the curator of New Zealand’s entertainment and cultural programme, Goebel has created a show that celebrates our nation's creativity, diversity and youth.

The expo, which runs for six months, will see up to 30 youth, aged 16 to 18, selected from throughout New Zealand to perform in Goebel’s Voice of Youth.

"I'm so excited to be able to give a chance for young New Zealanders to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai so we can show the world how talented we are. It's an awesome opportunity for our youth and a chance to be part of something really amazing," Goebel said.

Goebel is the director for the Voice of Youth show, which is to be performed at the World Expo in Dubai in January 2021.

There are also internship opportunities for Host and Maître d’ roles with the New Zealand Pavilion. The internship programme will give 14 interns the opportunity to work within the wider New Zealand Pavilion team to help showcase New Zealand's values, as well as trade, investment, education and tourism opportunities, and premium food and beverage to international visitors to the pavilion.

New Zealand’s commissioner-general for Expo 2020 Dubai Clayton Kimpton said, "under our theme of Care for People and Place, we wanted to ensure there are opportunities for New Zealanders, particularly young New Zealanders, to join us in creating an authentic New Zealand experience at Expo 2020 Dubai".

"These are a once-in-a-lifetime chance to represent our country at the New Zealand Pavilion during Expo 2020 Dubai."