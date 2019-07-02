Camouflaged meth lab found in Northland forest during search for missing man

Police have discovered a camouflaged meth lab in a Northland forest.

The find was made after the family of a 52-year-old man made a missing person's report in the early hours of Saturday morning.

They told police he hadn’t been seen since going into bushland in Russell State Forest last Wednesday night.

The clandestine meth lab was discovered during the search.

"On Sunday, police located the 52-year-old man and he is assisting us with our inquires into the methamphetamine lab," Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell says.