Calls for more support for diabetic mums after study finds they're more likely to develop heart disease

New research has found women who develop diabetes during pregnancy are significantly more likely to develop heart disease.

A British study authored by Auckland University lecturer Barbara Daly found women who have gestational diabetes are 20 times more likely to develop type two diabetes, have almost twice the risk of hypertension, and - the most significant discovery - are almost three times more likely to develop heart disease.

"It's actually quite logical that you would expect woman who have all the hallmarks of gestational diabetes to have a higher risk of heart disease," Ms Daly said.

The study is particularly significant for New Zealand where diabetes rates are among the highest in the world.

"One reason we have higher rates is due to our obesity epidemic," Ms Daly said.

Diabetes New Zealand says the solution is post-pregnancy support.

"It's really difficult for them. They've got a brand new baby, they've got children, and they don't tend to look after themselves," said Heather Verry, Diabetes NZ chief executive. "There really needs to be a support sytem in place that's ongoing."

Stella Mackey, a mother who had gestational diabetes in her first and second pregnancies, says support is currently non-existent.

"There's a big focus for making sure baby comes out healthy and stuff, but there's not as much focus on the mother, or the woman, at the end of the day carrying on," Ms Mackey said.

Ms Mackey said she thought type 2 diabetes was all she had to deal with.

"But, heart disease being on the list, it's not really a surprise, but it's just another thing that you have to think about. No one wants to be unwell for the rest of their lives."