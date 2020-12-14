Cabinet agrees in principle to getting Australia travel bubble running by early next year, Jacinda Ardern says

Government has agreed in principle to establish a travel bubble with Australia in the first quarter of 2021.

It relies on no significant development of the Covid situation in both countries, and the sign off from Australia's Cabinet, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today.

Ardern said contingency plans needed to be in place in the event of an outbreak in Australia.

"These are things we don't take lightly."

She said there had been focus on putting rules in place for a bubble opening after 28 days free of community Covid transmission, however more preparation was needed over a range of issues.

One of those issues was making sure if there was an outbreak in Australia, there needed to be arrangements "for potentially thousands" of Kiwis coming back into New Zealand that wouldn’t be able to be held in managed isolation.

It was considering whether self-isolation was an option.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said airlines needed a notice period and that there needed to be separation between staff working in different zones.

It comes two days after New Zealand and the Cook Islands agreed to open a quarantine-free travel bubble by March next year.