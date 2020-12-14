TODAY |

Cabinet agrees in principle to getting Australia travel bubble running by early next year, Jacinda Ardern says

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

Government has agreed in principle to establish a travel bubble with Australia in the first quarter of 2021. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Prime Minister made the announcement in her post-Cabinet address. Source: 1 NEWS

It relies on no significant development of the Covid situation in both countries, and the sign off from Australia's Cabinet, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today. 

Ardern said contingency plans needed to be in place in the event of an outbreak in Australia. 

"These are things we don't take lightly."

She said there had been focus on putting rules in place for a bubble opening after 28 days free of community Covid transmission, however more preparation was needed over a range of issues. 

One of those issues was making sure if there was an outbreak in Australia, there needed to be arrangements "for potentially thousands" of Kiwis coming back into New Zealand that wouldn’t be able to be held in managed isolation. 

It was considering whether self-isolation was an option.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said airlines needed a notice period and that there needed to be separation between staff working in different zones. 

It comes two days after New Zealand and the Cook Islands agreed to open a quarantine-free travel bubble by March next year.

On Friday, Queensland was the latest, following NSW, Northern Territory, Victoria and Tasmania, to allow Kiwis to enter without undergoing quarantine.

New Zealand
Politics
Travel
Coronavirus Pandemic
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:14
Cabinet agrees in principle to getting Australia travel bubble running by early next year, Jacinda Ardern says
2
Covid-19 risk to New Zealand 'may be highest it's ever been' - Professor Michael Baker
3
Woman falls to her death in front of family while trying to take photo at Victoria tourist spot
4
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's children attempt Māori haka at gathering
5
Ardern responds to Greta Thunberg's criticism over NZ's climate change declaration
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Italy surpasses UK for worst Covid-19 death toll in Europe
02:28

Project Jonah's tips on what to do if you find a stranded marine mammal this summer
08:36

'We're still using the March standard' as Cook Islands businesses desperately wait for NZ travel bubble date

Dangerous fire risk as temperatures forecast to reach 30 degrees