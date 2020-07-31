Bystander stabbed while trying to stop armed robbery in Invercargill - police

A person is in hospital after they tried to stop an armed robbery at a service station in Invercargill last night.

The Night'n Day store on Dee Street in Invercargill. Source: Google Streetview

Police said two men came into the Night'n Day store on Dee Street in Gladstone at about about 9.30pm.

Police say the men were armed with a knife and, reportedly, a gun when they demanded cash.

A member of the public tried to intervene, but was stabbed, and is now in a stable condition in hospital, authorities said.

The two men left in a vehicle which was later found abandoned nearby.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the incident to come forward.

Information can be given by calling 105 and quoting file number 200731/0942.