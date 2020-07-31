TODAY |

Bystander stabbed while trying to stop armed robbery in Invercargill - police

Source:  1 NEWS

A person is in hospital after they tried to stop an armed robbery at a service station in Invercargill last night.

The Night'n Day store on Dee Street in Invercargill. Source: Google Streetview

Police said two men came into the Night'n Day store on Dee Street in Gladstone at about about 9.30pm.

Police say the men were armed with a knife and, reportedly, a gun when they demanded cash.

A member of the public tried to intervene, but was stabbed, and is now in a stable condition in hospital, authorities said. 

The two men left in a vehicle which was later found abandoned nearby.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the incident to come forward.

Information can be given by calling 105 and quoting file number 200731/0942.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Southland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Jacinda Ardern overcomes stiff competition to be named world's most eloquent leader
2
Major Auckland mall cleans food court due to South Korea Covid-19 case
3
Man who slashed ex-girlfriend's throat in Kapiti sentenced to 10 years for murder
4
No new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today
5
Origin of Stonehenge's giant upright stones revealed
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Jacinda Ardern overcomes stiff competition to be named world's most eloquent leader

New Zealand's largest ever wind turbines appear in Taranaki
07:31

Analysis: ACT will be celebrating latest poll, but Greens will be nervous

Queenstown rental prices fall 28% amid Covid-19 border closures