Bystander injured as police are fired upon in Rotorua suburb

Police were fired at and a bystander injured before two vehicles were taken during an alleged incident in the Rotorua rural suburb of Owhata tonight.

Police were following a suspected stolen vehicle on Te Ngae Road, Owhata, at about 5.35pm, said Inspector Brendon Keenan, Acting Rotorua Area Commander.

An occupant got out of the vehicle and fired at police, hitting the patrol car, he said.

During the incident, a bystander received moderate injuries.

The alleged offender then threatened a person and took their vehicle, Inspector Keenan said.

Further down Te Ngae Road, he then stopped at an address, where he took a second vehicle, he said. 

That vehicle was followed by police and was spiked, coming to a stop on State Highway 30 near Okatina Road. 

The alleged offender has been taken into custody and the firearm recovered, Inspector Keenan said. 

Police are continuing to make enquiries into the circumstances of the incident, he said.

