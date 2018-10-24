TODAY |

Busy link from SH1 to SH2 closed following serious crash in Waikato

The link from State Highway 1 to State Highway 2 has been closed in both directions following a serious crash on State Highway 2 in the Waikato this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of State Highway 2 and Pinnacle Hill Road, in Mangatawhiri, at around 3.15pm, police said.

Three people were seriously injured in the incident.

Motorists have been advised to travel to Koheroa Rd from Mercer (SH1) through to Mangatawhiri.

"Traffic on SH2 should take Koheroa Rd at Mangatawhiri through to Mercer," NZTA said.

The road has since been closed and the serious crash unit has been advised.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

