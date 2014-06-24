Bus drivers' strike to affect services in Auckland including rides to the airport tomorrow morning

Commuters in South Auckland are being advised to find alternative transport for tomorrow morning with 60 bus drivers going on strike.

Drivers are protesting work conditions.

The Go Bus drivers' strike will affect 49 bus trips between 6.30am and 10am.

Those travelling to Auckland Airport were advised by Auckland Transport to plan ahead as seven 380 services have been cancelled.

The 60 Go Bus drivers are protesting work conditions including being made to drive over the maximum time.

FIRST Union Organiser Graham McKean says drivers shouldn't feel tired while driving as a result of shift demands.

"Bus companies need to realise they're working with real human beings, not machines, although they're driving what is effectively large machinery with 50-60-odd lives on board."

Drivers are often made to work over the maximum drive time of five and a half hours without a break. Some drivers also do not receive paid tea breaks.

"Drivers are expected to drive for too long with very limited breaks, it the only industry like it in New Zealand. It's like driving from Auckland to Napier without a single stop, day in day out," he said.

Split shifts can also last up to 14 hours with drivers paid for only eight.