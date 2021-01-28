TODAY |

Burst pipe causes 10-metre-high wall of water in Wellington, mistaken for earthquake

Source:  1 NEWS

A Wellington cyclist braved a drenching as she rode through a street where a burst water pipe was shooting water 10 metres into the air this afternoon.

Wellington City Council crews are attending a burst water pipe that was shooting water about 10 metres into the air in Aro Valley. Source: Supplied

Wellington City Council crews eventually shut off the valves for the burst drinking water pipe in Aro Valley, stopping the fountain.

A resident told 1 NEWS she felt the whole house shake when the pipe burst and she thought it was an earthquake.

It’s the second major pipe burst in the space of four days in Wellington, which has been plagued by similar issues in the past year.

City council spokesperson Richard Maclean called the burst “deeply, deeply unfortunate”.

