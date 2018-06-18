Bunnings Warehouse agrees to pay living wage of $20.55 per hour to staff

Bunnings Warehouse has today agreed to pay its New Zealand staff the living wage, in what is being described by union members as the "first major win" of a concerted campaign across the retail sector.

Retail workers at Bunnings Warehouse will now be paid $20.55 per hour - a base pay rise of $2 per hour, which at 40 hours per week amounts to $80 extra.

The pay rise for Bunnings' workers comes off the back of FIRST Union's "Worth It" living wage campaign.

FIRST Union Retail, Finance and Commerce Division Secretary Tali Williams says the pay rise sets a new precedent for other retail companies.

"This is a massive victory for retail workers in New Zealand. Bunnings has set a new bar for what retail workers deserve to be paid," Ms Williams said.

"This negotiated offer from Bunnings will change workers lives. It recognises the Living Wage is a necessity to ensure working people are thriving not struggling to survive."

"It's a major win, these 4000-odd workers are worth it and today validates that."

Members will vote on the pay offer over the coming weeks.

FIRST Union's Worth It campaign is fighting for its 12,500 members across the country working in the retail industry.