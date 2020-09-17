Britomart station closed, Auckland commuters facing rush hour delays

Some Auckland commuters can expect delays and cancellations following the temporary closure of Britomart Train Station in the CBD due to a track fault.
Auckland Transport says services will be stopping at Newmarket Train Station instead.
An Auckland Transport spokesperson told 1 NEWS the number of commuters affected are in the “low thousands”.
The spokesperson said the number of passengers using public transport is lower than usual because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
There are replacement bus services from Britomart to Newmarket from stop 1338 on Commerce St between Quay and Tyler St.