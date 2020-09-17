TODAY |

Britomart station closed, Auckland commuters facing rush hour delays

Source:  1 NEWS

Some Auckland commuters can expect delays and cancellations following the temporary closure of Britomart Train Station in the CBD due to a track fault.

Auckland Transport says the station is temporarily shut due to a track fault.

Auckland Transport says services will be stopping at Newmarket Train Station instead.

An Auckland Transport spokesperson told 1 NEWS the number of commuters affected are in the “low thousands”.

The spokesperson said the number of passengers using public transport is lower than usual because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are replacement bus services from Britomart to Newmarket from stop 1338 on Commerce St between Quay and Tyler St.

