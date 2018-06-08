 

Brisbane's phantom 'poo jogger' outed as corporate bigwig quits job after identity revealed

The man outed as Brisbane's "poo jogger" has resigned from his corporate role with a retirement company.

Andrew Douglas Macintosh resigned from his job hours after it was revealed he was Brisbane's notorious "poo jogger".

Source: Facebook

Andrew Douglas Macintosh, 64, was photographed by two local amateur detectives defecating on a footpath near an apartment complex in Greenslopes, Courier Mail reports. 

Macintosh resigned from retirement village giant Aveo hours after the story broke yesterday.

He was charged with public nuisance but that will be dropped after he paid a A$378 (NZ$410) fine.

For months, he had stopped off several times a week in the early hours of the morning to defecate in an alleyway of an apartment block.

Macintosh was caught by two neighbours, who told the Courier Mail that his behaviour was “just so blatant and regular.”

The duo bought a wireless night-vision camera that they used to get a blurry image of Macintosh.

The pair of amateur detectives then parked around the suburb and established that the "poo jogger" lived a kilometre away.

"It was just now about getting a good photo," one of the neighbours said.

"I said to my neighbour 'don’t approach the police yet, let me get a clear photo so when you go to them it’s all laid out for them.'"

From there, they waited six days before taking a photograph of Macintosh in the act.

Queensland police confirmed yesterday that a 64-year-old man had been charged with public nuisance, though the charge was later dropped.

“Just before 5pm on 11th May, the man attended a unit complex on Logan road and did a poo. He did have toilet paper on him though. At least he made sure his bum was clean, if not the surrounding area,” Queensland police told Junkee.

