Brian Tamaki receives court summons for organising Auckland Domain protest

Brian Tamaki on Tuesday received a court summons for organising the mass gathering event at the Auckland Domain over the weekend.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say a 63-year-old will be appearing at the Auckland District Court next Tuesday on charges which relate to breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 and Alert Level 3 Order.

The gathering of around 1000 people on Saturday was in breach of Alert Level 3 restrictions, which limit gatherings to weddings, funerals and tangihanga with no more than 10 people.

The investigation phase is continuing as police consider further charges or enforcement action against others involved in the event.

Police acknowledged that the taking place of this event was frustrating for the Auckland community and wanted to assure people that the police response on the day was planned and based on operational assessments "as is usual" for an event of that size.

Tamaki organised Saturday's protest at the Auckland Domain, which drew around 1000 people who protested the Government's lockdown measures.

Similar protests were held around the country the same day.

Tamaki told 1News he didn't believe the rally would lead to Covid-19 infections.