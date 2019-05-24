Brian Tamaki offers apology to rainbow community for anti-gay 'hate speech' on social media

Destiny Church's Brian Tamaki has offered an apology to the rainbow community for his anti-gay "hate speech" on social media - and has vowed to never do it again.

The peace offering was extended last night to a congregation of almost 2000 people and a handful of members of the LGBTI+ community. Up to 50 members of the community had been invited to attend.

During the two-hour gathering at the Destiny Church Complex in Manukau, Hannah Tamaki invited James Laverty, Jacqui Grant and Jevan Goulter up on stage to speak.

Mr Laverty, also known as Miss Chocolate Box, spoke of the challenges he’s faced over the years, admitting, "Not all of our community think I should be here."

Jacqui Grant, who was a Human Rights Tribunal member for several terms, spoke of her personal hardships, emphasising she didn't choose to be gay.

And Mr Goulter talked about his eight-year friendship with the Tamakis, acknowledging change wouldn't happen overnight but that that the night was a start. He then insisted there were plans going forward, though not divulging what they were, to build some form of partnership between the two communities in the future.

Towards the end of the event, Mr Tamaki came out on stage and talked about hindsight, referencing his controversial comments over the years and even referring as far back as the 2004 March he led at Parliament opposing the Civil Union Bill.

When he said he was sorry for the hurt he had caused, loud applause and cheers rang out, and Mr Laverty wiped tears from his eyes.

The self-styled Bishop then vowed he - and his church - would never again post anti-gay views online.

Speaking to media afterwards, Mr Tamaki said he had been contemplating making such a gesture to the LGBTI+ community for the past year.