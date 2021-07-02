Breakfast's Jenny-May Clarkson 'so proud' as Aotearoa embraces Matariki

Breakfast presenter Jenny-May Clarkson has revealed on the show this morning she had no knowledge of Matariki for much of her life, despite her Māori heritage.

Clarkson, 47, said her family had left her in the dark regarding much of their culture, and she only came to learn about Matariki when learning te reo in 2012.

"I grew up in a time where my parents and grandparents believed speaking Māori wasn't the way forward so not only did I not have my language growing up, I didn’t have any of the history – I didn’t know about Matariki," Clarkson told viewers and news reader Indira Stewart and co-host John Campbell.

"When I went to learn te reo in 2012, it was the first time I’d ever heard about Matariki and I was so confused and going ‘why don’t I know about this?’

"To think from 2012 to 2021 where this morning Indira you announced the next 30 years where there will be a public holiday celebrating Matariki. I’m so proud of where we are as a nation. I’m going on this journey with you this morning."

The Government announced today the dates for the public holiday over the next three decades, starting next year.

"It’s a time of reflection, it’s a time of looking forward and it’s also a time to be grateful for what we have," Clarkson said of Matariki.

"I'm grateful to be part of this team, I'm grateful to be down here this morning and that you all support what we are doing this morning."

Campbell reminded viewers Māori only became a national language of New Zealand in 1987.

"We're playing catch-up here and as somebody who is the oldest on this programme and who grew up in a different New Zealand entirely, it feels good to be playing catch-up," he said.