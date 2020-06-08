TODAY |

Boys aged 5 and 10 identified as victims in Raetihi farm pond tragedy

Source:  1 NEWS

A five-year-old boy and his 10-year-old brother have been identified as two of the victims of a farm vehicle crash in Raetihi, in the central North Island yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

WorkSafe is looking into the incident in which a grandmother and her two grandchildren died. Source: Breakfast

The boys and their 66-year-old grandmother died after their off-road vehicle crashed into a pond on the rural property just after 11am.

Their 69-year-old grandfather, also in the vehicle at the time, managed to escape.

The vehicle was completely submerged in the water and the three bodies were recovered by emergency services yesterday.

Read More
Son-in-law tried to save grandmother, two kids in farm pond tragedy

The 69-year-old man was taken to Whanganui Hospital with moderate injuries, but has since been released.

Police say they're providing victim support to family members.

An investigation is still underway into the circumstances leading to the crash.

WorkSafe has also been notified.

New Zealand
Accidents
Manawatu-Wanganui
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:27
Emotional Jenny-May Clarkson on the pain of her father not giving his kids Māori names due to racism
2
Decision due today on when New Zealand will move to Alert Level 1
3
Son-in-law tried to save grandmother, two kids in farm pond tragedy
4
Boys aged 5 and 10 identified as victims in Raetihi farm pond tragedy
5
Townsville joyride ends with four teens dead when stolen car flips, nearly tears in half
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Spy secret revealed: SIS and MI6 raided Czechoslovakian embassy in Wellington

About 2000 Honda vehicles in New Zealand to be recalled due to faulty fuel pump
05:18

'We have to keep going' - Te Puea Marae helps 480 people into homes in last four years
00:42

Dr Siouxsie Wiles' cat Mischief photobombs live interview on TVNZ's Breakfast