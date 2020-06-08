Boys aged 5 and 10 identified as victims in Raetihi farm pond tragedy

A five-year-old boy and his 10-year-old brother have been identified as two of the victims of a farm vehicle crash in Raetihi, in the central North Island yesterday.

The boys and their 66-year-old grandmother died after their off-road vehicle crashed into a pond on the rural property just after 11am.

Their 69-year-old grandfather, also in the vehicle at the time, managed to escape.

The vehicle was completely submerged in the water and the three bodies were recovered by emergency services yesterday.

The 69-year-old man was taken to Whanganui Hospital with moderate injuries, but has since been released.

Police say they're providing victim support to family members.

An investigation is still underway into the circumstances leading to the crash.