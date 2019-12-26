Boxing Day shopping chaos as Kiwis hunt for bargains

The silly season gained a whole new meaning today as Boxing Day sales took place around the country for the busiest year on the shopping calendar.

People have turned out in droves to shopping malls around New Zealand as they tried to nab the best deals of the year.

While the official figure for total sales won't be known until tomorrow, experts say Kiwis will spend more at the tills than they did on Black Friday which hit $71.4 million dollars.

Malls turn into shopper chaos, where even finding a car park can be a long wait, One unlucky shopper mentioned they had been waiting over an hour to find one.

Many customers found themselves rushing to the shops to see if they could grab the presents that Santa may not have delivered.

For those not wanting to brave the crowds on one of the busiest shopping days of the year, unwanted gifts have also been resurfacing online says Logan Mudge, Trade Me spokesperson.

"Last year we saw about 20,000 unwanted gifts end up on the site after Christmas, we think it will be somewhere in the same region this year so far we've seen a few thousand,” says Mr Mudge.

Amongst the most popular items, are some of the more racier variety.

"We get a lot of lingerie, I guess there's some partners out there that are missing the mark with their purchases,” said Mr Mudge.