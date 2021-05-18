TODAY |

Bottlenose dolphin adopts pilot whale calf in Bay of Islands

Alan Kenyon, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

In an unusual twist of nature, a bottlenose dolphin has adopted a pilot whale calf in the Bay of Islands.

Bottlenose dolphin seen with a pilot whale calf off Paihia on April 12, 2021. Source: Far Out Ocean Research Collective

The phenomenon has been documented in recent weeks by the Far Out Ocean Research Collective based in Paihia.

Marine researcher Jochen Zaeschmar told 1 NEWS bottlenose dolphins are known to adopt the young of other ocean mammals but it's not exactly known why.

"It could be a misguided motherly instinct, or she lost her own calf," he says.

There is also the possibility the dolphin just took a shine to the pilot whale calf and essentially stole it for her own.

The bottlenose dolphin that adopted the calf is "well-known" in the area, according to Zaeschmar, and had recently been spotted in a combined pod of pilot whales, bottlenose dolphins and false killer whales.

Photos taken by the Far Out Ocean Research Collective show the pilot whale calf and bottlenose dolphin have been together for at least five weeks.

Bottlenose dolphin seen with a pilot whale calf off Paihia on March 6, 2021. Source: Far Out Ocean Research Collective

"Pilot whales spend seven years with their calves," Zaeschmar explained. "There is a good chance it will eventually join another pod of pilot whales as they often cross paths."

However, he added there isn't much chance of the pilot whale calf being reunited with its original mother if still alive, as "it's a big ocean".

"We are hoping to re-encounter her to monitor this interesting phenomenon," Far Out Ocean Research Collective says.

New Zealand
Northland
Animals
Alan Kenyon
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:42
Israel Adesanya calls for harsher 'coward punch' penalties as training partner left fighting for life
2
Countdown offers two weeks extra paid leave for any employee 'affirming their gender'
3
Popular SUV to be recalled in NZ over fears engines could catch fire
4
Fair Go: Stratford couple endure 15-month ordeal before setting foot inside house they paid for
5
Woman paralysed in horse fall takes fight over closure of Auckland rehab centre to Parliament
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man with knife wrestled to ground by security guards at Auckland's Sylvia Park mall — police

Does NZ now have over 8000 gang members? National claims so, but Govt says accuracy in doubt
02:13

One of NZ's most well-known, controversial power stations celebrates 50-year milestone

Govt announces urgent law change for Covid-19 vaccine despite lawsuit's failure to stop Pfizer rollout