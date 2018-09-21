Both pilots killed after two light aircraft collide mid-air in Carterton

A member of the Wairarapa Aero Club has told 1 NEWS one of their light planes was one of two involved in a collision which killed two people today.

The man, who didn't wish to be identified, said "two aircrafts collided in the air on final approach of the Hood Aerodome, and both pilots have been killed."



Emergency services were called to the crash near Hughes Line, Masterton, at about 11.15am, police said.



Skydive Wellington has confirmed the other plane involved belonged to their commercial operation. Their website says they offer parachute and skydiving experiences.



A local resident told 1 NEWS she was outside when she saw the two light planes collide.

She said there was a loud bang and a lot of debris fell from the sky.



The man from Wairarapa Aero Club believes only the two pilots were onboard the aircrafts at the time, as the Skydive Wellington plane was returning from dropping off parachutes.

The plane has six seats, while the Wairarapa Aero Club plane has just one seat.