Body pulled from Rangitikei River believed to be missing teenage swimmer

The search for a teenage boy who went missing in the Rangitikei River yesterday afternoon is believed to be over after police retrieved a body today.

A section of the Rangitikei River (file picture). Source: Wikimedia Commons

Police were called about 6pm to the scene where State Highway 1 crosses the river after the boy went missing about 5.15pm yesterday.

Although it has not yet been formally identified, police believe the body they retrieved from the river around 3pm today is that of the missing 16-year-old swimmer.

Police say the body was recovered near where the swimmer was last seen yesterday.

Family members last night assisted Police in the search with the help of a local jet boarder and a rescue helicopter.