Body located in search for Southland man missing for more than a month

Police have located a body in the search for missing Southland man Dale Watene, who has not been seen in more than a month.

Dale Watene Source: New Zealand Police

The body was found in the Longwood Forestry block, in Otautau, Detective Sergeant Chris Lucy said in a statement.

The body is believed to be missing man Dale Watene.

Mr Watene, 40, went missing from Otautau on April 16 and had not been seen since.



He had been driving his blue 1996 Isuzu SUV, which was later found by police at Holt Park in Otautau.

A post-mortem exam is set to be carried out tomorrow and a formal identification process is being undertaken.

"Police wish to offer their condolences to Mr Watene's family and friends," Mr Lucy said.

Victim support is working closely with Mr Watene's family and providing them with support.