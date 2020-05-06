TODAY |

Body located in search for Southland man missing for more than a month

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have located a body in the search for missing Southland man Dale Watene, who has not been seen in more than a month.

Dale Watene Source: New Zealand Police

The body was found in the Longwood Forestry block, in Otautau, Detective Sergeant Chris Lucy said in a statement.

The body is believed to be missing man Dale Watene.

read more
Forestry block searched in hunt for missing Southland man

Mr Watene, 40, went missing from Otautau on April 16 and had not been seen since.

He had been driving his blue 1996 Isuzu SUV, which was later found by police at Holt Park in Otautau.

Source: NZ Police.

A post-mortem exam is set to be carried out tomorrow and a formal identification process is being undertaken.

"Police wish to offer their condolences to Mr Watene's family and friends," Mr Lucy said.

Victim support is working closely with Mr Watene's family and providing them with support.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Mr Lucy on 03 2110400, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Southland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:01
National MP in confrontation with members of local iwi after being refused access to Cape Reinga
2
Covid-19 nears 5 million cases as WHO reports highest number of infections in a single day
3
Boatie whacked with $1,300 fine after freeing whale from net on Gold Coast
4
Could a free-money-for-all scheme catch on in New Zealand?
5
Hamilton man surprises wife at lunch with news of $10.3 million Lotto win
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:04

Study finds Kiwi teens were put off by graphic scene in young adult drama 13 Reasons Why
11:12

Paula Bennett 'confident' her leadership role is safe ahead of National's emergency caucus vote

Christchurch hospital moves on $150m medical build despite doctors' objections
01:21

'Do the right thing' - Thieves called on to return swings to Taumarunui playground