Body found in search for Wellington man reported missing last week

A body has been found in the search for a man reported missing in Wellington since last week.

Sandy Calkin, 30, was last seen on July 10. Source: Supplied

While formal identification has yet to take place, police say they believe the body is that of Sandy Calkin.

The 30-year-old was last seen on Courtenay Place at around 1am on Saturday, July 10.

The body was found in the water near Queens Wharf by the police national dive squad at around 10am.



In a statement, Calkin's family said they are "devastated by this outcome".



"We had hoped and prayed that Sandy would be found safe and well. We are, however, thankful that he has been found and will be returned to us," the statement read.

"We loved Sandy dearly and his passing has left a massive hole in our lives."



Calkin's family also thanked the police for their work and support in finding Calkin.



Police have shared their condolenecs with Calkins family "at this incredibly sad time".

"We would also like to thank members of the public for their assistance and concern while the search was underway," police said.