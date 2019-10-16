TODAY |

Body found in search for missing Orewa man Mike McClennan

A body has been found by police who were searching for missing Orewa man Mike McClennan.

Mr McClennan hadn't been seen since last Wednesday.

In a statement tonight police say they have found a body of a man in dense bush near Hatfields Beach, just up the north Auckland coast from 
Orewa.

"While formal identification is yet to take place, Police believe it is Mr McClennan," they say.

Mr McClennan is a former New Zealand rugby league coach, and the father of former Kiwis and Warriors coach Brian McClennan.

He was last seen walking northbound along the Hibiscus Coast Highway on October 16 at around 5pm.

The matter has been referred to the Coroner.

