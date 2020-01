Police have found a body at the Hokitika River, Kokatahi, this afternoon.

Hokitika Gorge. Source: istock.com

While formal identification is yet to take place, police believe it is the 23-year-old man who failed to surface yesterday.

The man was reported missing from the water in Kokatahi, near Whitecombe Valley Road, about 12.50pm yesterday, police said.

Police would like to thank all those involved in the search.