Body found at Foxton Beach, Manawatū-Whanganui region

A body has been found at Foxton Beach in the Manawatū-Whanganui region around midday Saturday.

Plants growing in the dunes at Foxton Beach, New Zealand. Source: istock.com

Police say the body has been removed and inquiries are underway to determine the circumstances and identify the person.

Footage shared with 1News shows police carrying the body on a stretcher up the beach from the waters edge.

A police spokesperson says the body is not that of Thomas Phillips or his three young children missing from Marokopa.

