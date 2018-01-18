Body confirmed to be that of missing Hamilton man Raymond Stirling

Breaking News
Source:NZN
A body found in Hamilton has been confirmed to be that of a missing 84-year-old local man.
Raymond Stirling's body was discovered in the suburb of Rototuna on Saturday.
His death has now been referred to the coroner, police said today.
Earlier, they said there were believed to be no suspicious circumstances.
Mr Stirling was last seen alive on January 15. An extensive search was called off on January 26.
