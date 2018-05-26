 

BNZ customers 'annoyed' after major outage

Bank of New Zealand customers say a lack of communication has left them annoyed after an outage that affected all of the bank's electronic services.

BNZ's Eftpos machines, cards, and ATMs are working again after a system outage this morning.

The outage also affected its parent company, National Australia Bank.

Retailers using BNZ eftpos terminals should be able to use them again, as well as people with BNZ eftpos cards, a BNZ spokesperson said.

Earlier, BNZ posted a message on Twitter and Facebook apologising for the inconvenience.

But customers responded to the post saying that they were annoyed that it took so long to receive any communication.

One person on Facebook wrote: "When you found out about this problem why don't you text all of your customers?"

Another wrote: "Pretty annoying when you go and pay and it comes back as declined when you know full well you have enough money in the account."

"The team is working to restore service as quickly as possible," BNZ wrote in their Facebook post.

