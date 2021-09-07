Bloomfield thanks nurse who allayed fears of disabled young man getting Covid jab

Dr Ashley Bloomfield has shared a woman's high praise of health workers who helped her disabled son feel comfortable as he got a Covid-19 jab.

The Director-General of Health shared the story during Tuesday's Covid-19 press conference.

Bloomfield took the time to thank a nurse, who, in particular, went out of her way to create a positive experience for the person.

"This young man, who has a health condition which makes him very nervous, was seen by a wonderful nurse who gave her son his first vaccination," he said.

"His mother says the nurse, whose name is Louise, and all the staff at the vaccine centre helped make the experience as wonderful and relaxing for him."

Bloomfield added the workers' thoughtful approach had made the vaccination process, which can be intimidating for some, a positive experience.

"And I'd note that a positive experience has been one for many, many New Zealanders."

Under the Ministry of Health's Covid-19 vaccine rollout, all New Zealanders aged 12 years and older are now eligible to get the jab.

Bloomfield announced 21 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, after three straight days of case numbers at 20.