Bloomfield 'heartened' by fall in Covid case numbers

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says he is "heartened" Covid-19 case numbers have fallen in the last couple of days.

Daily case numbers have fallen since 83 were recorded on Sunday, with 53 announced on Monday and 49 on Tuesday.

Bloomfield told Breakfast this showed numbers were coming down, but expected them to "bounce around a bit".

He said this had occurred last year, so people should not be worried if they happen to go up.

"The key thing is we're on our way down."

Bloomfield said he would like to see case numbers continue to come down in the coming week and for them to get into single digits in the second week.

He remarked he felt sorry for Auckland remaining in Level 4 until at least September 14 as it was "tough work" with restrictions "incredibly tight".

However, with the country waking up to Level 3 on Wednesday — bar Auckland and Northland — he said: "We've just got to hold our nerve here," around following restrictions.

"We can get around this outbreak," Bloomfield added.

"Everybody needs to keep doing their bit. No one is bullet proof in this infection. It’s not just the flu, it’s much worse."

Bloomfield said the increase in vaccinations in about the last week had been "fabulous" and encouraged people to continue to take up the opportunity, with vaccinations now open to everyone over 12.

To date, more than 3.4 million doses of the vaccine have been given. This includes 2.2 million first doses and 1.18 million second doses.