Bloomfield dubs Covid situation in Wellington 'reassuring'

The Covid situation in Wellington has been deemed "reassuring" by Dr Ashley Bloomfield, despite the country's lockdown extension.

The Director-General of Health said most of the positive cases were "already in isolation while infected", which was positive news.

"In Wellington, all the newly emerging cases in Wellington are connected with and are close contacts of known cases," said the Director-General of Health.

"And all bar one had been in isolation for the full period of their infectivity so the picture in Wellington is reassuring at the moment but obviously we continue to watch closely."

He said with most of the emergent cases there has been a link to existing cases.

Of the total number of cases in the outbreak so far there have been eight cases confirmed in Wellington.

The capital's outbreak was sparked after three positive cases had travelled to Auckland and visited a location of interest.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday afternoon announced the country would remain at Alert Level 4 lockdown until at least 11.59pm, Friday August 27, while Auckland would stay at Level 4 until 11.59pm Tuesday August 31.