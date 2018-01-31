 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Blood Super Moon: How Kiwis can watch tonight's 'dusky red' super moon eclipses, a once-in-150-year phenomenon

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A once-in-150-years super blue blood moon eclipse is happening tonight.

The rare celestial event is actually three separate moon events occurring simultaneously in one night.
Source: 1 NEWS

This rare celestial event is actually three separate moon events occurring simultaneously in one night.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

A supermoon takes place when the moon is at its closest point to earth during its elliptical orbit - this makes it appear 14 per cent larger than when it is at its further point and this has happened once already this year.

Auckland University Physicist Nicholas Rattenbury explains why the moon will look red tonight.
Source: Breakfast

Auckland University Physicist Nicholas Rattenbury said the moon's expected "dusky red" glow tonight will be a product of light refraction.

The blue moon term is used to describe a full moon taking place for the second time within a full calendar month.

The Christchurch Astronomical Society told 1 NEWS that this moon is technically not blue for us here in New Zealand, as it takes place on February 1 at 2.26am - a few hours too late in our time zone to be considered a blue moon.

However, for most of the planet, the coincidence of a super, blue and blood moon is a one-in-150-year occurrence.

A blood moon is a total lunar eclipse, where the Moon passes completely into Earth's shadow - this causes sunlight going past Earth to refract onto the Moon's surface, giving it a red colour.

ECLIPSE TIMELINE:

Partial eclipse begins - 12:45am
Total eclipse begins - 1:52am
Greatest eclipse - 2:30 am

Related

Space

Supermoon captured in the Wairarapa region.

Watch: 'Wolf Moon', the largest supermoon of 2018, illuminates Wellington night
01:44
The dazzling sight in the sky is set to hang above New Zealand for a couple more days.

Supermoon mesmerises stargazers around the world
00:22
The supermoon shone 30 per cent brighter than the moon on an ordinary night.

Video: 'So pretty!' New Zealand treated to sight of spectacular supermoon

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:36
1
Some areas are forecast to reach over 33C today.

Your region's forecast: Scorching one day, a deluge the next, as Tropical Cyclone Fehi prepares to strike

00:26
2
Auckland University Physicist Nicholas Rattenbury explains why the moon will look red tonight.

Blood Super Moon: How Kiwis can watch tonight's 'dusky red' super moon eclipses, a once-in-150-year phenomenon

3
Stowaway cockatoo

Cocky cockatoo takes luxury cruise around NZ after being denied entry


00:30
4
Fishermen at Ruapuke Beach have had a tense encounter with a huge great white shark which was circling their boat.

Watch: 'There's a big shark down there' – intimidating great white shark filmed off Waikato coast by stunned fishermen

01:00
5
Dramatic vision shows one vehicle menacing another, before the car being pursued loses control.

Watch: BMW rams Holden causing it to crash in Sydney tunnel in shocking road rage incident

01:15
The family are struggling to afford the $1100 a month it costs for Grace's Sativex medication.

'It has to change' – mum of daughter with incurable brain disease gives heartfelt plea ahead of medicinal cannabis debate

The family are struggling to afford the $1100 a month it costs for Grace's Sativex medication.

1 NEWS US Correspondent Rebecca Wright analyses what to expect.

Watch live as US President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address

Trade, immigration and national security are to be referenced in President Trump’s first State of the Union speech.


01:59
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Scorching temperatures continue with ‘tropical troublemaker’ set to barrel through the West Coast

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells

Jeremy Wells confirmed as Seven Sharp co-host with Hilary Barry

Presenter and radio host Jeremy Wells will front Seven Sharp with Hilary Barry when the programme returns to TVNZ1 at 7pm this coming Monday.

NZ Air Force 'secret agent' convicted of stealing sensitive info and possessing methamphetamine

The Air Force corporal used his security pass to commit three burglaries.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 