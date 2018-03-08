'Blind if we didn’t say gender was in the mix' - Helen Clark on failed UN bid

Helen Clark's failed bid to be UN secretary general in 2016 was the first glass ceiling she "couldn't smash through", and the former prime minister believes it would be naive to think gender didn't play some role in that.

Speaking on TVNZ 1's Breakfast, Ms Clark said feelings of discrimination by Kiwi women in their careers were not universal, and for her part she didn't think her political career was greatly hindered by sexism.

"Of course for many individuals they'd say 'hey, it happened for me', and for my own part I can say in this country I probably led a relatively charmed life," Ms Clark said.

"I say I hit the first glass ceiling I couldn't smash through when I got to New York and put my hand up for the top (UN) job there.

"So, we (Kiwi women) are used to being able to crash through. But a lot of women haven't been able to take those steps yet."

Ms Clark said that within the domain of international geo-politics which bids for the UN position were waged, the cause of progressing gender equality was not a priority at all.

"I just don't think it was even important to a lot of countries, it didn't really matter to them who it was, they were looking for something else," she said.

However, Ms Clark was keen to stress gender wasn't the only factor in her failed bid.

"Well for me personally it was a glass ceiling I couldn't get through, gender wasn't the only issue by the way, there were other issues, there's high geo-politics as well, a whole lot of factors.

"But I think we'd be somewhat blind if we didn't say gender was in the mix.

"Let's hope next time, 10th time of appointing a secretary general, a woman does smash that ceiling."

Ms Clark listed being from a "core anglo-American style democrary" didn't help her chances either, along with not speaking French of Spanish, as well as New Zealand's outspoken and sometimes non-conformist views on the world stage.

"If you're not looking for someone who's going to provide strong leadership, you're probably not going to look at an independent minded Kiwi Prime Minister, from a country like ours that stands up on issues of principal," she said.