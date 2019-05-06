Blenheim teacher facing sex charges involving two boys granted name suppression

A Blenheim teacher facing seven sex charges against two children has kept her identity a secret for now.

The woman appeared in the Blenheim District Court this morning and was granted interim name suppression.

She is alleged to have had a sexual connection with two young people, both 15 years old. She faces an additional charge of exposing one of them to indecent material, namely naked images and sexual videos by Snapchat and FaceTime.

The woman did not enter a plea and was remanded on bail.

Judge Hastings ordered her not to associate with the complainants, nor with people under the age of 16 except for family members.