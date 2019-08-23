TODAY |

Blenheim council candidate says election billboards are a 'waste of space'

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Marlborough

David Croad is running for the Blenheim ward of the Marlborough District council as a councillor. but he won’t be promoting himself on billboards, saying they are a waste of space.

He has lived in the town for 38 years and says he feels it’s now time for him to give back to the community.

But he won’t be gaining notoriety on a billboard.

"Personally I'm not a big fan of hoardings that get defaced and then thrown out, nor am I of getting things thrown in my letterbox that probably end up in the skip and the landfill. I looked at what had been spent in the past and use that money in a more effective way," he says.

"$110,000 was spent in Marlborough in the last election - why not redirect that money in better ways?" Mr Croad says.

Taking the old school approach, he says he plans to "just get out in people's faces and makes sure they know what I'm doing, and not assume they know".

Watch the full story above. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

David Croad is standing in Blenheim but he won’t be promoting himself on hoardings. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Marlborough
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
NIWA says a ‘Sudden Stratospheric Warming’ event could bring icy weather to New Zealand next month.
Rare 'Beast from the East' could bring extreme weather to NZ in coming weeks
2
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
3
Nigel Urwin was previously given the highest-ever sentencing indication of any New Zealander.
Palmerston North man sentenced for child pornography depicting rape, bestiality
4
The rude birds had to be cleared off the major transport route by police.
Unruly geese bring Auckland motorway traffic to a halt
5
Daniel is heading over to Europe to take a role as 1 NEWS’ Europe correspondent.
Hayley Holt bids tearful farewell to Daniel Faitaua as their last Breakfast show together ends
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
More than 75 firearms were handed in at Milton on August 23 as part of the gun buyback scheme.

Over $26 million handed out to gun owners at Otago buyback scheme
FILE - This March 21, 2018, file photo shows Boeing didn't tell airline pilots about features of a new flight-control system in its 737 MAX that reportedly is a focus of the investigation into last month's deadly crash in Indonesia, according to pilots who fly the jet in the U.S. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Pilots sought to test changes in Boeing 737 jets

Auckland daycare centre fined $172k after falling tree left four children injured
A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash.

Man charged after child shot in arm with slug gun near Gisborne