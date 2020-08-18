'Blanket set of rules for everyone coming into NZ' - Epidemiologist joins call for quarantine change

Testing and isolation exemptions for some people coming into and moving around New Zealand could be a “potentially significant” gap in our border, according to epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker.

As the Government continues to face questions about the lack of testing of border workers, some air crew, as well as horse grooms, remain exempt from being tested and having to isolate.

The Ministry of Health website states that international air crew coming from ‘high-risk’ layovers must self-isolate for 48 hours on arrival in New Zealand, have a Covid-19 test, and continue to self-isolate until their test result is known.

For air crew coming from ‘medium-risk’ and ‘low-risk’ overseas layovers, there’s no requirement to be tested or isolate.

There was confusion over the rules at the Ministry of Health press conference today, when Health Minister Chris Hipkins said all air crew returning from overseas should be tested and have to isolate.

“If they're having a layover in another country, they then have a 48-hour stand-down. When they return to New Zealand they are tested at the end of that 48 hour period.”

“When pressed on whether those rules only applied to air crew coming from high-risk countries, the minister said there was public confusion about the rules, which are “very clear to those who are following them.”

“All air crew coming from overseas should be tested at the end of their 48-hour stand-down period”.

1 NEWS has since been told the minister’s comments were incorrect, and officials are following the less stringent requirements detailed on the Ministry of Health website.

Professor Baker says there should be a blanket set of rules for everyone coming into New Zealand.

“I think we need a basic minimum standard for anyone coming into New Zealand which involves testing and a period of quarantine…I think most New Zealanders would expect that.”

Professor Baker also said there needs to be testing and isolation for domestic air crew transporting new arrivals from the border to managed isolation facilities in Wellington and Christchurch. An Air New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS that’s currently not a requirement.

“Our domestic crew and those operating the managed isolation flights are not required to be routinely tested as they are wearing appropriate PPE (gloves and masks) on board and in the terminal…Our jet aircraft operating managed isolation flights are fitted with hospital grade air filtration systems which filter out viruses.”

“It is not a requirement for crew to isolate after operating one of these flights as we have assessed the risks according to international best practice and have addressed these appropriately.”

Air New Zealand added that there are a “very limited number of these managed isolation turboprop flights”.

Epidemiologists are also puzzled by a rule which exempts grooms bringing live horses into New Zealand from having to be tested or isolate.

The Ministry of Health says grooms are considered to be “air crew” so are subject to the same rules – they must isolate and be tested if they are coming from ‘high-risk’ countries, but not for low and medium risk.

According to the Ministry for Primary Industries, 318 horses have been brought into New Zealand since the first lockdown was announced on March 23, each accompanied by a groom.

Thirty were from Hong Kong, 6 from the USA and the remaining 282 from Australia.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson told 1 NEWS grooms mostly travel in cargo planes, and wear full PPE when they travel in commercial planes.

“They travel expressly to oversee the wellbeing of horses who are transported as air freight. They actually don't have any contact with the horse at all. They either sit in the cockpit with the pilot for the short flights across the Tasman or in their own space behind the cockpit for the longer flights.”

The spokesperson said in most cases grooms don’t stay in the country, but when they do, they’re not required to provide details of their movements.

“In most cases, they do not stay in the country at all or even leave the plane. When they do stay, they usually stay overnight. The horse grooms do not need to provide Ministry of Health with details for every flight they take.”

University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Nick Wilson told 1 NEWS the rules around horse grooms are “very concerning”.

“That is very concerning that these grooms are not carefully managed by being tested and don’t go into quarantine. These border loopholes seem to be completely unacceptable from a public health perspective.”

He says there should be no exceptions for testing of people travelling internationally.