Big Kiwi businesses facing closure during coronavirus lockdown call on Government to help

Big New Zealand businesses beginning to feel the financial pain under coronavirus lockdown are calling for more help from the Government.

A recent survey found nearly a third of businesses wouldn’t survive. Source: 1 NEWS

Only essential businesses and services can remain open throughout the four-week lock down period to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

A survey conducted by the Auckland chamber of commerce had already signalled nearly a third of businesses wouldn't survive the Level 4 lockdown.

It has released more of that survey today and has said companies should get help now.

The chamber said acts like taking away rental costs for a couple of months would help more of its members survive during this time.

