The best way to remove pesky sticky labels without ruining your tupperware

Seven Sharp's been given a lot of feedback from viewers over how to get sticky labels off containers.

It comes after it was announced that North Island shoppers will be allowed to bring in their own containers for over-the-counter products at Pak'nSave, New World and Four Square from next month.

But if you like your plastic lids pristine like Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry, what do you do?

To find out the top tips for removing the odd sticky label, and maybe get some pointers for yourself to try, click on the video above.

    The question has arisen after it was announced customers could bring their own containers to supermarkets. Source: Seven Sharp
