Beloved pet cockatiel reunited with owner following epic journey from Auckland to Coromandel

Keith the cockatiel had never been outside before when owner Peter Champion walked outside his home in Forrest Hill, on Auckland's North Shore, with the small parrot still perched on his shoulder on December 23.

"He made a startled squawk and flew up about 80 feet in the air," Champion told NZ Herald. "I called him, he was straight above me. He hesitated, then kept going."

Champion quickly took to social media to find the bird believing he couldn't have gotten far.

He was found three days later, on Boxing Day, when he landed on the ute of an Auckland couple holidaying at a Coromandel Peninsula campground.

"Keith is safely home after escaping and flying from Forrest Hill North Shore to Colville (About 40 km's) on the Coromandel peninsula," Champion said yesterday in a Facebook post.