TODAY |

Bay of Plenty iwi granted customary rights to several marine areas

Source:  1 NEWS

In a landmark ruling, the High Court has granted a Bay of Plenty iwi customary rights to several marine areas which could set a precedent for iwi around the country.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The court’s confirmed customary rights to a group in the Bay of Plenty. Source: 1 NEWS

The iwi, Te Whakatōhea, has battled for more than 30 years to get their claim to the foreshore recognised.

The ruling involves several hapū, in an area between Whakatāne and Ōpōtiki and has effectively granted a new form of property right, known as customary marine title.

In 2005, Labour’s attempt to settle the foreshore issue sparked huge protests. National then changed the law, and this ruling is the first major test of it since.

Customary practices like whitebaiting, gathering medicinal plants, and launching waka have all been protected by the court.

Maui Hudson, Whakatōhea Māori Trust Board says the ruling had probably “dropped a kind of bomb in some places.

Within the court document was a key ruling, Te Whakatōhea had to show they’d had uninterrupted use of the area since 1840.

Despite having their land confiscated more than a century ago, they didn’t lose their claim.

“I think it's going to be interesting to see what kind of precedent that sets for hearings that take place in other rohe,” says Hudson.

The seafood industry was worried its activities might be restricted, but Hudson says otherwise.

“This isn't something that stops activities from taking place; it's something that allows it to take place in terms of partnership.”

Meanwhile, the Government says it has been waiting for the Court’s ruling. Andrew Little, Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister says it’s a big decision and he needs time to “consider and digest it” before giving a comment in detail.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Māori Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:36
Epidemiologist: NZ could see 'devastating' community outbreak if it allows repatriation flights from India
2
Australia's international borders to stay shut until at least 2022
3
NZ should be ‘embarrassed’ about its global ranking on young carers, says world leading expert
4
String of satellites baffles residents, bugs astronomers
5
Good Sorts: Queenstown helicopter pilot scales mountain to keep promise to newlyweds
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Missing Lower Hutt man found safe

Vodafone outage causes delays at Covid-19 vaccination centres

Data shows shocking rate of sexual or physical violence on wāhine Māori

No new Covid-19 cases to report in the community, three at the border