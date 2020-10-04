Battle for Auckland Central: Labour candidate would 'love' for Greens' Swabrick to stand down

Labour candidate Helen White is leading the race for the Auckland Central electorate, but wants the Greens' Chlöe Swarbrick to drop out of the contest.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes as the latest Q+A Colmar Brunton Poll in Auckland Central shows a narrow gap between the candidates.

Labour’s Helen White is out in front on 35 per cent, National’s Emma Mellow close behind on 30 per cent and Green Party’s Chlöe Swarbrick following on 26 per cent.

White says she would "love" Swarbrick to pull back - "but I don’t think she’s going to".

Read More Auckland Central electorate race narrowing, Q+A Colmar Brunton poll reveals

"I would love her to but I doubt she’s going to – I’ve always said it’s really important we don’t split the vote on the left, I’ve never been complacent about this and I don’t want people to get confused," White says.

But Swarbrick is not intimidated.

"I don't think any big party is going to be able to tell the people of Auckland Central what to do here, so the best strategy is for people to back their favourite," she said on Q+A today.

But the numbers suggest there’s a chance voters on the left will be divided between the Labour and Green candidates, giving National’s Mellow a better chance at winning the seat.

Asked by Q+A host Jack Tame if Mellow thought there was a risk Labour and the Greens will split the vote, she said it was up to the people of Auckland.

"Ultimately it comes down to the people of Auckland Central. They will chose the best person to represent them," she says.

"I'm working incredibly hard every day and my support is gaining, and I'm encouraged by that. Ultimately it's up to them."

The seat has historically been held by National’s Nikki Kaye. In 2017, she beat Helen White by 1500 votes.