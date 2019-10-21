TODAY |

Bank offering interest-free loans of up to $10,000 to help customers heat their homes

Source:  1 NEWS

An interest-free loan of up to $10,000 is being offered to Westpac home loan customers to make their homes warmer and healthier.

Source: istock.com

The loans, which are offered to new and existing customers, can be paid off interest-free over five years.

The ‘Westpac Warm Up’ loans can be used to purchase heat pumps, solar panels, ventilation, double-glazing or insulation.

Westpac NZ surveyed more than 1000 people, and found that seven out of 10 Kiwis expect to spend more time inside their house this winter than in other years.

Two-thirds of respondents said they had already noticed an increase in their power bill since New Zealand went into level 4 lockdown.

Westpac NZ customer experience hub general manager Karen Silk says loans will benefit small businesses as well as households.

Ms Silk said three out of five survey respondents were expecting higher power bills and “that’s why we’re urging customers to think about using this interest-free loan to make their home warmer, drier and more energy efficient”.

“On top of improving comfort in your home, the installation will also provide important business to tradespeople navigating their way out of Covid-19.

“We think this is a great way people can support the small businesses and sole traders who deliver these services.”

New Zealand
Property
Personal Finance
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
What you can do in Level 1 - restrictions on physical distancing and businesses to be lifted
2
Twitter determines white supremacy group behind impostor accounts posing as rioters
3
Police seek mystery tractor believed to have left scene of fatal Ashburton crash
4
Ardern, Dr Bloomfield address photos of them that appear to show social distancing fails
5
Hayley Holt returns to Breakfast, thanks viewers for support after losing her baby
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Christchurch gallery pulls artwork after complaints it appropriates Māori culture

Fourteen-year-old charged with robbery of woman, 82, in Palmerston North that left her with broken arm

DOC appeals for sightings after entangled orca spotted for first time in months
02:01

Auckland shooting victim named as police appeal for sightings of vehicle