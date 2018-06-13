 

Avocado prices smash records as they climb to highest point in five years

The average price of an avocado has climbed to more than $5, Stats NZ says, after the price went up 37 per cent last month.

A graph showing average avocado prices for the past five years.

Source: Stats NZ

The increase in price is being blamed on a poor harvest, and in November last year the price was about $2.20.

Avocado prices tend to fluctuate annually, Stats NZ data shows, peaking in mid-winter and dropping in the summer.

The stats are measured by weight and are calculated for a 200g avocado, so the price also reflects the smaller size of fruit this year.

"Typically, avocado prices peak in July and August, as the main harvest season is from August to March," Stats NZ prices manager Matthew Haigh said.

Overall, good prices in other classes remained fairly flat, with fruit and vegetable prices down ten per cent from last year, lettuce down more than half, tomatoes down 24 per cent and broccoli down 43 per cent.

The prices for those items went up dramatically last year due to poor harvests influenced by weather.

