TODAY |

Avocado prices back to normal following May's record high

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Cost of Living
Food and Drink

Avocado prices are returning to normal as the new season’s produce hits the market.

Prices for a 200-gram avocado fell to $2.99 last month following a record-high $5.73 in May, according to Stats NZ information released today.

The $2.99 price tag is also 31 per cent cheaper than last year’s June figure.

New Zealand Avocado CEO Jenny Scoular told 1 NEWS in May that high demand and a growing export market paired with low supplies of the fruit drove prices up. 

Aside from avocados, Stats NZ reported a 17 per cent decrease in tomato prices from January to last month.

Your playlist will load after this ad

If caught and convicted, the thieves could face up to 10 years in prison. Source: 1 NEWS

Fruit and vegetables fell by 2.1 per cent in June, 8.8 per cent lower than June 2018.

Stats NZ also revealed overall food prices fell 0.7 per cent in June, partly due to a 3.7 per cent decrease in cake and biscuit prices. 

Consumer prices manager Gael Price said the drop was most evident in plain biscuit varieties such as arrowroot and wine, which fell to $1.92 per 250g.

 “A number of specials on biscuits sent June prices crumbling,” she said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jen Scoular of New Zealand Avocados says nurseries are rushed off their feet providing saplings. Source: Breakfast

Ms Price said clover honey prices were also down by 15 per cent over the year up to last month, driven by an increase in supply.

Clover honey prices peaked back in August 2017 at an average of $11.64.

Other drivers in the lower overall food prices include yoghurt, which fell 9.1 per cent, cheese, which is down 4.3 per cent. and butter - down 1.9 per cent.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Back in May, Jen Scoular of industry organisation New Zealand Avocado said prices should fall when the new season starts in June. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Cost of Living
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A LEGO sculpture at the Westfield Bondi Junction in Sydney.
Official LEGO store confirmed for Auckland, will include Kiwi icon brick models
2
Labour MP, Tamati Coffey and his partner Tim Smith have welcomed the birth of their baby boy today.
Labour MP Tamati Coffey and partner welcome arrival of baby boy
3
Father and daughters 'hungry and a bit cold', returned home after spending night lost in cold Wellington bush
4
Actor Rip Torn, star of Men in Black and Air NZ safety video, dies aged 88
5
The DHB's also developed a Far North local response group, a school based initiative and a suicide prevention training programme for youth workers
Latest suicide data shows highest rate among males and Māori
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man charged with murder over death of 10-month-old baby in Hokitika
00:58
Around 12 pairs of Korora call Caroline Bay home, and there are concerns humans are getting too close and becoming disruptive.

Timaru Council want funding to help protect the world's smallest penguin
Census is back

Nelson man fined $300 for failing to fill out census forms
A LEGO sculpture at the Westfield Bondi Junction in Sydney.

Official LEGO store confirmed for Auckland, will include Kiwi icon brick models