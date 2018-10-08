 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Average rent in Queenstown more than minimum wage weekly pay, new figures show

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Cost of Living

Queenstown's average weekly rent has hit a record, with the resort  now the most expensive place to rent in New Zealand, new figures show.

For people on the minimum wage of $16.50, rent is now higher than their entire take-home 40 hour weekly home pay.  It comes as the waitlist for housing help in the resort town skyrockets, prompting the head of the area's housing trust to warn the situation may get worse.

Queenstown Lakes' average weekly rent hit $616 a week for the September quarter, according to figures compiled by business website interest.co.nz- the only place in New Zealand to break the $600 mark.

That was more than the entire take-home pay for someone earning a minimum wage of about $564.

According to the Otago Daily Times Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust executive officer Julie Scott says the figures didn't come as a surprise.

"That's reflecting what we're seeing on the ground," Ms Scott said.

The average rent for the September quarter rose 6.3 per cent from the same quarter last year.  The figure was up 15.4 per cent  on the same time two years ago.

''We obviously had this goal of getting 1000 households into affordable housing in the next 10 years.

''We're starting to question whether that's actually going to be enough, given the scale of the problem and the phenomenal increase,''Ms Scott said.

Currently 562 households are on the trust's waitlist needing some form of housing help, she said - eighty per cent from Queenstown and 20 per cent from Wanaka.

The waiting list was 483,  a 16 per cent increase from last November.

Queenstown Lakes District councillor John MacDonald, who also chaired the Mayoral Housing Affordability Taskforce, believed a decent amount of affordable housing stock was still between two and three years away.

''The game-changer we need to really make an impact in the meantime isn't available to us. It's a vicious cycle.''

The "harsh reality" he said, was that there was no immediate fix to the district's housing woes.

Queenstown Hill
Queenstown (file picture). Source: istock.com
Topics
New Zealand
Cost of Living
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
06:52
The former MP did not speak yesterday, but there could still be more to come, say Jessica Mutch McKay and Corin Dann.
'He's severely wounded' - Bridges, Ross saga could be far from over, 1 NEWS political team says
2
Ms Pugh, the MP referred to as ‘f*****g useless’ on the recording by National’s Simon Bridges, asked the deputy Prime Minister to apologise.
Winston Peters' verbal jab at National's Maureen Pugh in Parliament was 'not an offensive comment,' Speaker says
3
MSD reviews how it investigates benefit fraud after advocates raise concerns over privacy
4
Chiefs' Brad Weber, dejected following their loss during the Investec Super Rugby Semi-Final match, Hurricanes v Chiefs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. 30th July 2016. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz
Dejected Brad Weber called All Blacks after missing 51-man squad - 'I thought I was a decent chance'
5
Party leader Simon Bridges describes list MP Maureen Pugh as "f***ing useless".
Senior Indian diplomat 'very hurt' by Bridges-Ross comments
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
05:55
North Shore will be getting $200m, and Whangārei will be given $24m.

PM announces over $200m boost to hospitals in Auckland and Whangārei
00:55
Peter Beck says there is a “critical need” for a small satellite launch centre on US soil.

Rocket Lab expanding to US launchpad after success of NZ operation in Mahia
Police emergency scene

Waikato mum left anxious, worried about children after intruder held knife to toddler's throat
06:52
The former MP did not speak yesterday, but there could still be more to come, say Jessica Mutch McKay and Corin Dann.

'He's severely wounded' - Bridges, Ross saga could be far from over, 1 NEWS political team says