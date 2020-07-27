TODAY |

Authorities seek more info after reports a positive Covid-19 case arrived in South Korea from NZ

Source:  1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health is looking into how a Covid-19-positive person arrived in South Korea from New Zealand.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Local media reported the new cases were among 13 who arrived from overseas. Source: Breakfast

According to the Ministry of Health yesterday, there were just 21 active cases of the virus in the country, all of which are in managed isolation or quarantine.

There has been no reported cases of community transmission for 86 days. 

However, this morning the Ministry of Health told 1 NEWS it had been advised of a case reported by South Korean health authorities.

"We are seeking more information," a brief statement says.

The Ministry of Health didn't respond to a question from 1 NEWS asking if it was confident the person didn't catch the coronavirus here.

The story hit New Zealand media after a Korean language news site announced South Korea 41 new cases of Covid-19.

Among the new cases, 13 were from overseas - one of which was from New Zealand.

There were also three from the US, one from Brazil, three from Uzbekistan, two from the Philippines, one from Indonesia, one from Iraq and one from Kuwait.

South Korea nation now has 13,979 cases.

New Zealand has had a total of 1206 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

New Zealand
Asia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:30
Weed-killer glyphosate found in New Zealand’s mānuka honey
2
Warning to check hand sanitiser labels as deadly ingredient prompts recall in US
3
Kiwis prop Waerea-Hargreaves refuses post-match embrace with Warriors forward after pair's running battle
4
'What is this?' - Steven Adams mocks OKC teammate during scrimmage
5
Exclusive: NZ Rugby tables three draft options for new professional competition to replace Super Rugby in 2021
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:18

Resurgence in use of single use plastic post Covid-19
02:39

Govt looks to boost clean energy supply, commissions $30m investigation
19:48

Inside the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in Christchurch
02:22

Good Sorts: The woman helping translate for new mums