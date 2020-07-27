Authorities seek more info after reports a positive Covid-19 case arrived in South Korea from NZ

The Ministry of Health is looking into how a Covid-19-positive person arrived in South Korea from New Zealand.

According to the Ministry of Health yesterday, there were just 21 active cases of the virus in the country, all of which are in managed isolation or quarantine.

There has been no reported cases of community transmission for 86 days.

However, this morning the Ministry of Health told 1 NEWS it had been advised of a case reported by South Korean health authorities.

"We are seeking more information," a brief statement says.

The Ministry of Health didn't respond to a question from 1 NEWS asking if it was confident the person didn't catch the coronavirus here.

The story hit New Zealand media after a Korean language news site announced South Korea 41 new cases of Covid-19.

Among the new cases, 13 were from overseas - one of which was from New Zealand.

There were also three from the US, one from Brazil, three from Uzbekistan, two from the Philippines, one from Indonesia, one from Iraq and one from Kuwait.

South Korea nation now has 13,979 cases.