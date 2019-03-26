Australia's 'Egg Boy' donates $100,000 to Christchurch mosque attack victims

Australia's Will Connolly, famously known as Egg Boy, has donated close to $100,000 to the Christchurch mosque attack victims.

The teenager caught the world's attention after cracking an egg on the head of controversial Australian politician Fraser Anning after he made victim blaming comments about the March 15 attacks in which 51 people were killed.

Mr Connolly took to Instagram last night to announce the donation. "Finally!!! After a huge amount of red tape, $99,922.36 has today been transferred to the Christchurch Foundation and Victims Support," he wrote.

Two GoFundMe pages were set up for Mr Connolly to "buy more eggs" and cover legal fees after he was arrested following the egging. He was not charged.