Australia to offer Covid-19 vaccine to all visa holders across the Tasman, including New Zealanders

The Australian Government has today announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be offered at no charge to all visa holders living across the Tasman, including New Zealanders.

A Covid-19 vaccination is prepared. Source: Associated Press

Australia’s Health Minister, Greg Hunt, confirmed that all refugees, asylum seekers, temporary protection visa holders and those on bridging visas will be able to obtain the vaccine free of charge.

New Zealand is expected to follow suit and announce it will do the same for anyone living in Aotearoa.

It comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a contract has been signed for an extra 10 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.